Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Helen of Troy accounts for about 1.2% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $235.61 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.06.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

