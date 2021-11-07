HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.01 ($108.25).

Shares of HFG opened at €83.74 ($98.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion and a PE ratio of 37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €80.57. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12 month high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

