Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

NYSE HRTG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 211,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $191.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Heritage Insurance worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRTG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

