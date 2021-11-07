Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises about 2.5% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hess by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hess by 121,789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Hess by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HES opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

