Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE HPE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,812,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.