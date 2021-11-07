Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.960-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,812,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,658. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

