Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HRC. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

NYSE:HRC opened at $155.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $88.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.93.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

