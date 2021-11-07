Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on HRC. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.
NYSE:HRC opened at $155.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $88.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hill-Rom Company Profile
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.
Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.