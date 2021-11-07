Hillman Solutions Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLMN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.