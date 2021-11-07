Hillman Solutions Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05).
Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.46.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.
About Hillman Solutions
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.