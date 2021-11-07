Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Hilltop worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hilltop by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

