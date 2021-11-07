Hoge Finance (HOGE) Trading 32.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $196.89 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00052053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00255892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 403,176,749,870 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

