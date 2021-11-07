Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $32,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658 over the last ninety days. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $26.32 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

