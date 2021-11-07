Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Lowered by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,985,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up approximately 2.3% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $185,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 572.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after acquiring an additional 488,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

