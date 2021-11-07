Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $588.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report $588.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.60 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $537.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 31.04%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 373,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,365. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $119.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

