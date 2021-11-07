HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $3,962,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $802.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $728.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.43. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.72 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Stifel Europe increased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.64.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

