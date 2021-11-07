Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Announces Earnings Results

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of Hudson Global stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 109,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,093. Hudson Global has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

