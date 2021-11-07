Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.60% of Huntsman worth $94,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after acquiring an additional 129,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Huntsman by 364.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $33.73 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

