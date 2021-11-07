Hydro One (H) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hydro One (TSE:H) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$30.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.58. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$26.38 and a twelve month high of C$32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.22 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on H. CSFB set a C$33.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.23.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

