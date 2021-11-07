ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICL Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 3,128.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,922 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

