IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$59.00 at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IGM. CIBC lifted their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Shares of IGM opened at C$51.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$31.01 and a 1 year high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

