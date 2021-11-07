Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $232.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.07. 841,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.