IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,727.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,697.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

