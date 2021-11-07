Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Sold by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC cut its stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 0.15% of Immunocore worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. Research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

