Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.26 million.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $77.72. 506,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.34. Impinj has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $82.42.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.56.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,716 shares of company stock worth $2,636,966. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impinj stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Impinj were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.