Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth $35,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.