Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

IRT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 783,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,375. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.