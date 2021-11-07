INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.19. 21,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,910. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $558.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -22.30%.

INDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

