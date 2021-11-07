Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

IDEXY stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

