Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $467,013.66 and $201.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00052049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00255096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00102958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

XNK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

