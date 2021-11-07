Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.80% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 93.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

NYSEARCA:UFEB opened at $27.88 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

