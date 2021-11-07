Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Shares Up 0%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47. 291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

