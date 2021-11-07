Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Acquires $49,821.75 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.45 per share, with a total value of $49,821.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
