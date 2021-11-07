Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Acquires $49,821.75 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.45 per share, with a total value of $49,821.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

