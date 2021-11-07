Insider Buying: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) CEO Buys 543 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) CEO John D. Baker II acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $30,261.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FRPH stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $611.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.68.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 101.83% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FRP by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FRP by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

