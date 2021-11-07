Insider Buying: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) CEO Buys 543 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) CEO John D. Baker II acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $30,261.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
FRPH stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $611.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.68.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 101.83% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.