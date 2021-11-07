Insider Buying: Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Buys 8 Shares of Stock

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton purchased 8 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £157.60 ($205.91).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Paul Stockton acquired 7 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($26.85) per share, with a total value of £143.85 ($187.94).

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 2,045 ($26.72) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,994.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,897.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAT. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,170 ($28.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($28.38).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

