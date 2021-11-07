Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Major Shareholder Sells 8,625,000 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $260,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ALGM opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.69. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 340,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
