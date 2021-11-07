Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Major Shareholder Sells 8,625,000 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $260,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ALGM opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.69. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 340,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

