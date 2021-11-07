Insider Selling: Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX) Insider Sells 2,183,423 Shares of Stock

Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX) insider Simon Kidston sold 2,183,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15), for a total transaction of A$471,619.37 ($336,870.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About Genex Power

Genex Power Limited engages in the generation and storage of renewable energy in Australia. It generates power through hydro, wind, and solar projects. The company was formerly known as Allied Resources Limited and changed its name to Genex Power Limited in August 2013. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

