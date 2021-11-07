Insider Selling: Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX) Insider Sells 2,183,423 Shares of Stock

Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX) insider Simon Kidston sold 2,183,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15), for a total transaction of A$471,619.37 ($336,870.98).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
About Genex Power
