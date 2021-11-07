Insider Selling: INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Insider Sells 701 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) insider Mark William Lowdell sold 701 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark William Lowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of INmune Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $47,140.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark William Lowdell sold 400 shares of INmune Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $8,000.00.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

