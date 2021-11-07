Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Sells $2,900,000.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.