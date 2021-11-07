Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Insider Sells $614,644.00 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neil Salvage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.02 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 174.31 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 73.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 67,732 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

