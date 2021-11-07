Insider Selling: NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells $148,860.00 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NXGN stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -281.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.80.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 15.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 57.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 36,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.