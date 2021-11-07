Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Sells $201,350.00 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.04. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

