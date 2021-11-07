Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $2,332,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mcnamara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Michael Mcnamara sold 1,908 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $291,122.64.

On Thursday, October 28th, Michael Mcnamara sold 1,531 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $229,726.55.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Michael Mcnamara sold 13,469 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $2,081,633.95.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $155.08 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $158.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.89.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

