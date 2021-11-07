Installed Building Products, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

IBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Installed Building Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Installed Building Products worth $21,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.