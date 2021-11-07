Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.27.

Insulet stock opened at $308.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -669.57 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $323.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.15.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 38.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 37.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Insulet by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

