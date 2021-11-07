Insureum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $135,916.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. Insureum has a market cap of $4.20 million and $135,916.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insureum has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00051889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00250813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100460 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

