Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.25 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $50.92. 36,816,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,493,764. The company has a market capitalization of $207.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Intel has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

