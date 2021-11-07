Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,273,928.88 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,352,671.59.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,311,439.53.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,334,655.78.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,336,215.21.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $1,325,225.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $1,286,776.48.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,271,699.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,329,712.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,337,070.27.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 161,716 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

