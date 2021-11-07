Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Issues Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Interface updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Interface has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73.

Get Interface alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.