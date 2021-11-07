International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Bought by black and white Capital LP

black and white Capital LP boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology comprises about 2.5% of black and white Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. black and white Capital LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $24,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 244.54 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.