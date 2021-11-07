International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Raised to C$11.25

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of International Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

