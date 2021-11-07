International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Raised to C$11.25

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of International Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

