Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.41

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.41 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 1502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

Several brokerages have commented on IIJIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $483.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.69 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

